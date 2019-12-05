Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that there is an everlasting relationship between Pakistan and China, and China’s investment in Pakistan is matchless.

The provincial minister for Information said that the Sindh government was glad to know that China was taking steps to providing job opportunities to Sindhi youth.

He said this while talking to the officers of Chinese Labour Ministry who called on him at his office on Wednesday. Saeed Ghani informed the Chinese delegation that there was a force of educated and skillful youth in Sindh, and the Sindh government had also trained four hundred thousand youth in different fields under the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Youth Development Program.

The provincial information minister said that the Sindh government was adopting all possible measures to create job opportunities for the educated youth of Sindh. The meeting discussed in detail the possibilities of providing maximum job opportunities to the workers and labourers of China and Pakistan, especially in Karachi and Shanghai, which are the Sister cities. The members of Chinese delegation informed provincial minister for information that China was already investing heavily in various sectors in Pakistan, and they wanted that the workers and labourers, especially youth, from Pakistan should have more job opportunities in China.

They briefed Saeed Ghani in detail about their visit to Sindh province and on the subject of offering job opportunities to the youth of this province in various ongoing projects in China.

Ghani said that sincere efforts by the Chinese companies to provide job opportunities to Sindh youth in Pakistan, China and other countries, were commendable. The provincial minister said that the compiled data of the trained youth of the province would be shared with the Chinese companies.

The Sindh government was completely adhered to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s manifesto of providing jobs to the people of the province, he added.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Labour Department Abdul Rasheed Solangi, various leaders of Labour Unions, as well as Advisors for Chinese Delegation Major (retd) Jafar Ali Zaidi and others.

Meanwhile, Saeed Ghani presided over a meeting to review the progress made by the tripartite committee constituted under Labour Department.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the achievement of the set targets was only possible by completely adhering to the Committee’s terms of references. He said that on the suggestions of the members changes in the terms of reference of the committee was also possible.

Ghani told the members of the committee that they should communicate with the stakeholders including the employers and the worker and tell them about the functioning of the committee. The provincial minister for Labour said that because the working of the schools and hospitals was completely different from the factories, therefore he suggested that separate committees for schools and hospitals be formed so that these committees could focus on trying to resolve their problems on a daily basis.

The minister directed to record all the minutes of the tripartite committee and provide them to the members.