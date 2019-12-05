Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastagir on Wednesday said constables who make up 85 percent are the real face of the police force. The rovincial police chief said that the constables represent Punjab Police by their body language and uniform during duty at public places. Therefore, constables must adopt friendly behaviour with professionalism in order to improve image of the police and revive its respect and dignity, the police inspector general said while addressing police officials at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.

He said that reward and punishment system in police department is being implemented strictly and officers. “The officials who perform duties with honesty and commitment will be encouraged but carelessness will cost them.

According to a handout, the provincial police chief said: “Inspecting the police stations, officers should focus on the record and crime graph as well as infrastructure. We have to win the public trust by improving public service delivery.”

A smart squad welcomed the top cop. He also visited the martyrs monument. The CCPO, DIG Operations and other senior officials were also presented.