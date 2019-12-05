Share:

LAHORE - Ink Factory, a digital design and print company, participated in Pakistan’s largest print exhibition - Print Pak 2019, held in Lahore recently. Ink Factory remained the highlight of the expo as it was instrumental in signing numerous contracts and MoUs, one after another. To start with, Ink Factory hit the news on the first day of exhibition by signing up a Coke Studio sensation Ali Sethi as his authorized merchandising partners. Not only will Ink Factory market his merchandize but will also print and manufacture various products designed and created by Ali Sethi himself. Dr. BadarTauqeer and Fareed Agha, co-founders of Ink Factory, entered into a long term engagement with international market leading technology companies, Konica Minolta and Rolland, by signing MoUs with their respective Pakistan distributors.