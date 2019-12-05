Share:

Lahore - A group of 35 of students of Kinnaird College for Women visited the second Alhamra National Exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery on Wednesday. During the visit, the students said, “Alhamra’s efforts are commendable, the work of young artists along with senior artists in the exhibition has encouraged the new generation, which is very optimistic step for the promotion of arts among the students. Head of the delegation, Miss Fatima, said that it was a great pleasure to see the artworks in the exhibition, the move taken by Lahore Arts Council for the prosperity of arts and artists is very impressive. This exhibition will also help us to further enhance our work.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Athar Ali Khan, said that Alhamra National Exhibition is a good platform for fine arts students to stimulate their talents and grow up as creative persons; this is a better way of enhancing their interest for learning and makes them more alive in their lives. He further said that, at the exhibition, the audience was thrilled to see the diversity of artworks that are on display and the amount of effort visual artists are doing in the field of visual arts. Every displayed artwork is exclusively phenomenal from one another, he added.

The exhibition will remain open till 08 December 2019 for everyone.