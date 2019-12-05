Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Multi Motive Creation People (MMC People) of South Korea led by CEO Yoohee Jong and Kim Advisor Je Jong visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry(ICCI). The delegation informed that they were working to bring leading South Korean companies to Pakistan for exploring JVs and investment. Former Ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea Shaukat Ali Mukadam also accompanied the delegation.

Speaking at the occasion MMC People CEO Hoohee Jong said that South Korean companies have vast experience of constructing high rise building including hotels and shopping malls. They said that South Korean company Samsung C&T had built Burj Khalifa Tower in Dubai and Petronas Tower in Malaysia and South Korean companies were interested to invest in Pakistan’s construction sector that offered great potential.

He said that South Korean companies were also interested to explore JVs and investment in electric cars, solar energy, health care and other sectors. The delegation held meetings with ICCI to explore business collaborations and assured that they would bring more South Korean companies to Pakistan so that they could play effective role in economic development of Pakistan. Addressing the delegation, ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, briefed the delegation about investment prospects in Pakistan.

He said that many South Korean companies including Samsung Electronics, L.G.Electronics, Daewoo Motors, Hyundai Corporation and Loti Engineering & Construction were doing successful business in Pakistan and urged that more should visit Pakistan to explore JVs and investment in areas of interest. He said that construction models in Pakistan used lot of material and were very costly.