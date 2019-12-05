Share:

PESHAWAR/KARACHI - Three more polio cases surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh on Wednesday. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the National Institute of Health yesterday notified two polio-affected children from Lakki Marwat and DI Khan districts taking the total case count to 68 in the province during the current year.

In a press statement, Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit said one wild polio virus had been isolated from stool sample of 18-month-old male child from union council Kirri Shamozai, Tehsil Parova District, DI Khan and four-month-old male child from UC Titter Khel, tehsil Sarai Norgang, District Lakki Marwat.

The epidimological study of the children shows that both children were zero dose for essential immunisation while their SIAs history is under investigation.

In Sindh, the Emergency Operation Centre for Polio (EmOC) yesterday confirmed 14th case of polio during current year with Munawwar (9-month-old) being the latest victim.

The child from UC Karani, tehsil Dokri from Larkana was said to contract wild polio virus (1), with date of onset being November 9 this year and history of having received four doses of oral polio vaccine during special campaigns and three under routine programme.

Children from DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, Karachi found suffering from disease

The boy having his left leg paralysed belongs to a family of extremely limited resources while the strain of virus he is affected is identified to be prevalent in the environment of Karachi as well as other parts of Sindh.

EmOC officials were of the opinion that repeated administration of vaccination against polio virus was a major solution to address the situation.

Sindh government in this context plans to have regular campaigns from December this year to June next and in particular context of Karachi a week-long exercise is scheduled from December 16.

Coordinator EOC KP Abdul Basit has shown strong exception to the sharp increase in polio cases in the province especially from the southern belt saying that it was unfortunate that 68 children were disabled for life.

He said virus was on fire in the province specifically in the southern belt and is present in the environment that will hit any un-vaccinated child. Despite the fact that vaccine was available to prevent children from the disease yet parents were not vaccinating their children due to misconceptions and were responsible for disability of the children, he added.

He said that the only viable solution of the problem was to vaccinate children under five in every campaign as only repeated doses could protect the child from permanent disability and stop virus circulation in the environment.

Abdul Basit appealed to parent not to pay attention to propaganda and rumors adding that polio vaccine was completely safe and do not cause any harm upon administration.