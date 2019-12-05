Share:

LAHORE - A 55-year-old man was found hanged at a house in Chuhng police precincts, rescue workers said on Wednesday. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Sher Shah Colony. The family told the police that Saeed ended his life by hanging himself with the ceiling fan over some domestic issue. When the police reached the spot, the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to his neck. The police removed the body and shifted it to the morgue. Further investigation was underway.