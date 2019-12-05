Share:

MULTAN-A man stabbed to death his wife, her alleged paramour and a baby girl in an incident of alleged honour killing here on Wednesday.

According to police and rescue 1122, teh accused identified as Yaseen, stabbed to death his wife 22-year-old Shamshad Bibi; 40-year-old Murtaza and 10-month baby girl Kiran at Adda Mahewala on Old Shujaabad Road in an incident of alleged honour killing.

The rescue officials and heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene after getting information of the triple murder incident.

The dead bodies of victims were transferred to Multan’s Nishtar Hospital for post-mortem and other formalities.

The slain persons were residents of Shah Jamal area and working at same brick-kiln, police said.

The police said that the accused Yaseen escaped along with his son after committing the crime.

The police have registered a case and formed teams for arrest of the accused.

Further investigation is underway.