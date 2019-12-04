Share:

LOS ANGELES-Mena Massoud hasn’t had an audition since his starring role in ‘Aladdin’.

The 28-year-old actor admitted people expect him to have made ‘’millions’’ thanks to his work on the Disney blockbuster - which made more than $1 billion at the global box office - but he’s struggled to find work since the film came out and he’s expecting to continue to be ‘’overlooked and underestimated’’ for some time.

He told The Daily Beast: ‘’I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it. I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like ‘Aladdin’.

‘’ ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since ‘Aladdin’ came out.

‘’I feel like I’m going to be overlooked and underestimated for a long time because I am a young actor. I’m an up and comer in the sense that I’ve been doing this for 10 years, but to a lot of people, ‘Aladdin’s the first thing they’ve seen me in. So I think I’m going to be viewed that way for a long time. I’m going to have to work at chipping away at that.’’

Mena has a role in Hulu’s ‘Reprisal’ series but had it booked before ‘Aladdin’ and would love someone to give him a ‘’chance’’ at another project.

He added: ‘’It’s wild to a lot of people. People have these ideas in their head. It’s like, I’m sitting here being like, ‘OK, Aladdin just hit $1 billion. Can I at least get an audition?’