Islamabad - The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has sent names of two shortlisted candidates for the post of Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer OGDCL to the Prime Minister as two other shortlisted nominees have failed to clear the security check.

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had finalized a panel of four candidates for the slot of MD/CEO, however only two have cleared the security clearance, official sources privy to the development confided to The Nation.

The source said the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has sought the approval of the Prime Minister that whether the nomination of two candidates cleared by the security agencies may be sent to the cabinet for their concurrent or the process for appointment of MD/CEO, OGDCL may be initiated afresh. It is pertinent to mention here that OGDCL is working without permanent MD for the past six year years and affairs of the country largest E&P company is being managed on ad hoc basis. In July this year acting MD/CEO Zahid Mir, had resigned from his post and the acting charge of the company was handed over to Dr. Naseem Ahmed, Executive Director (Production). Zahid Mir had worked as an acting MD/CEO for around four years.

Giving the details the source said that the position of MD OGDCL was advertised in local and international firm. OGDCL’s Board of Directors in its 213th meeting had recommended a panel of four candidates in the order of preference to seek concurrence of the Federal Government for appointment of one of the candidates as CEO/MD OGDCL. The candidates shortlisted by the BoD were Shehryar Lodhi, Shahid Salim Khan, Ahsan Khan and Irteza Khan.

Following the OGDCL BoD nominations, the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) had sent these names for security clearance. The security agencies cleared Shahid Salim Khan and Ahsan Khan while the remaining two candidates were not cleared, said the source.

Talking about the two shortlisted candidates the source said that Shahid Salim Khan has more than 35 years of experience in various discipline of E&P Industry including HSE, Petroleum Engineering and Drilling, production operations etc. He has the experience of working in the company and Public Sector. While Ahsan Khan over 31 years of experience in the E&P sector and possess very strong leadership abilities. However, he lacks experience of working in the public sector, the source added. The candidate also posses dual nationality with citizenship of Pakistan and Canada, said the source.

Now it is up the Prime Minister to decide among the shortlisted two candidates or issue direction for fresh search for the candidate, the source said.