ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hamid Khan Wednesday, in his response to the show cause notice issued to him by party, said that no opportunist, turncoat, land grabber and sugar or other corrupt mafias can force his of the party.

Khan, a senior lawyer and one of the founding members of the party, in his nine-page response said that he would not “quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under any circumstances”.

He also said that he would do everything possible while remaining within the limits of the law and the Constitution to protect and defend his party membership.

On last Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had suspended the basic party membership of Mr Khan by issuing a show-cause notice to him for “defaming and maligning” the party.

Says allegations levelled in show-cause notice need to be cleared

He was asked to explain his position within seven day. “It has been noted… that you have repeatedly, in the print and electronic media, spoken against and maligned/defamed the party without any jurisdiction, and on the basis of fake and false allegations which amount to malafide,” said the notice issued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiyani.

The party took the decision after he during a TV talk show recently accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of playing into the hands of the “establishment”.

He said that the party was his sweat and blood as he had spent thousands of hours to give it its thought and

direction.

He said that show-cause notices are required to be “specific and detailed”. He further said that “vague, ambiguous and unintelligible allegations” had been made in it without any specified details.

He added that it was not possible to respond to such a vague and ambiguous notice based on unfounded allegations.

“Nevertheless, I do not hold you responsible for that. If the entire legal of the government could not draft a proper notification for appointment of COAS (chief of army staff), as observed by the Supreme Court, how can I blame you for not being able to draft a proper show-cause notice.”

“When did I malign/defame the party which I love more than you do?” he questioned.

Hamid said that he believed his views about the “legality and constitutionality of the extension of the army chief’s tenure and his stance on the accountability of judges had disturbed the sensitivities of those belonging to the powers that be and my party has been pressurized by those quarters to take action against me”.

He clarified that his opinion had nothing to do with party affairs as these were expressed in his capacity as a constitutional lawyer.