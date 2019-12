Share:

HAWAII - OPPO announced during the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit, it will become one of the first companies to launch their flagship 5G smartphones powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform in the first quarter of 2020. OPPO has also announced that the all-new Reno3 Pro, launching this month, will be equipped with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’ next-generation Snapdragon 765GMobile Platform with integrated 5G, becoming the brand’s first dual-mode 5G handset.