LONDON - Spokesman of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Trade and Investment for the United Kingdom (UK) Europe Sahibzada Amir Jahangir has said that owing to prudent and bold economic policies and structural reforms initiated by the incumbent government, Pakistan has become an important investment destination for investors including foreigners. He stated this while addressing a large gathering of Pakistani business community and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) at Pakistan High Commission (PHC) London at the launching ceremony of a Book “100 best performing CEOs and Companies of Pakistan” international addition here on Monday evening. The event was organized by CEO Club Pakistan in collaboration with High Commission of Pakistan UK (London). Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Advisor to Prime Minister on Housing Aneel Mussarat, CEO Club Pakistan Ijaz Nisar, Shabbir Ikram, Yasir Butt and Syeeda Leghari also spoke on the occasion. Sahibzada A Jahangir said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government inherited a sluggish economy with “deep holes in the national exchequers”.

He said that the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan took harsh but bold decisions to strengthen the national economy. He added that current account deficit has come down with all other economic indicators also improving while more good news will be coming from Pakistan. Sahibzada Jahangir added that Moody’s investor services has upgraded Pakistan’s outlook from negative to stable and reaffirmed the country’s rating of B3. He called upon the overseas Pakistanis and investors including the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe to explore the investment potentials and opportunities in various sectors of the economy including Tourism, Oil and Gas, Infrastructure development, Information Technology sector in Pakistan with a promising future. He assured that foreign investors would be fully facilitated and provided every possible information, support and assistance regarding investments to investors in the country. Sahibzada A Jahangir advised Pakistan High Commission (London) and other missions to establish a separate Trade and the information desk in the High Commission to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors in their respective missions.