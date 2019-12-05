Share:

LAHORE - PBG/S&R, Master Paints and Samba Bank registered victories in the Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2019 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The semifinalists were also decided in the event as from Pool A, Master Paints and PBG/S&R qualified for the semifinals while from Pool B, Samba Bank and AOS Polo Team are the semifinalists.

In the first match of the day, PBG/S&R outperformed Dascon Construction Company/Guard Group by 7-5. Tom Brodie hit a hat-trick from the winning side, while Rafay Attique banged in a brace and Adil Waheed and Lt Col Omer Minhas struck one goal each.

PBG/S&R dominated the match right from the word go, as hammered a hat-trick of goals in the first chukker while DCC scored one as PBG were enjoying 3-1 lead by the end of the first chukker. PBG added two more goals in their tally to enhance their lead to 5-1 in the second chukker.

DCC converted one in the beginning of the third chukker to reduce the score at 5-2 but PBG thrashed one more to stretch their lead to 6-2. DCC made a good comeback in the fourth and last chukker by smashing in a hat-trick of goals to reduce the deficit to 6-5 but PBG converted one more to win the match by 7-5.

In the second match of the day, Master Paints outscored Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical by 7-3. From the winning side, Mariano Regal contributed with double hat-trick while Raja Jalal Arslan scored one. From the losing side, Hamza Mawaz Khan pumped in all the three goals.

Master Paints were off to a good start as they banged in a brace to gain 2-0 edge which was later reduce to 2-1 before the end of the first chukker. The second chukker was fully dominated by Master Paints as they thrashed two more goals to enhance their lead to 4-1.

The only goal of the third chukker was also scored by Master Paints to make it 5-1 while the fourth and last chukker was evenly poised as both the sides converted two goals each with Master Paints emerging as match winners by 7-3.

In the third match of the day, Samba Bank outperformed AOS Polo Team by 8-6. Edward Banner Eve fired in fabulous four goals from the winning side while Alman Jalil Azam and Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi thrashed two goals each. From the Shah Shamyl Alam hit a hat-trick while Hashim Kamal Agha struck twice and Raja Samiullah converted one.

Samba Bank started the match in great style as they pumped in a hat-trick to gain 3-0 lead in the first chukker. AOS Polo replied strongly in the second chukker and hammered a hat-trick to equalise the score at 3-3. They continued their dominance in the third chukker by scoring two more goals to gain 5-3 lead. The highly-charged fourth and decisive chukker saw Samba Bank bouncing back in style and smashing in superb five goals against one by AOS Polo. It was an inspiring match-winning goal by young sensational polo player Turab Rizvi, which guided Samba Bank to 8-6 victory.