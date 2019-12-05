Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Assets Management Committee, relevant federal departments and provincial governments that all matters pertaining to identified properties should be sorted out by next week so that they could be efficiently used.

Chairing a meeting, Minister Imran Khan reiterated the government commitment to bring to use the unutilized properties worth billions of rupees in a productive manner for welfare of the people.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, he said that the money earned from the unused properties will be spent on welfare of the masses and improvement of basic facilities such as schools, colleges and hospitals.

The Prime Minister said different departments of the federal government are facing losses of billions of rupees on annual basis regardless of the fact that they own these properties.

He said a criminal negligence was meted out in the past by not using these properties.

Chairs meeting of Assets Management Committee

The prime minister categorically stated that strict action will be taken against the officials who will not identify the unusable properties or create hurdles in their proper utilization.

Secretary Privatization Rizwan Malik apprised the meeting about the progress made over proper utilization of properties owned by different ministries and federal government’s departments and their possible privatization.

He said under the decisions of the federal cabinet, during the months of February to March, every ministry was tasked to identify at least three such properties. In the first phase, different ministries had identified 32 such properties so far.

The secretary further informed that services of a financial adviser were hired during the month of October for making assessment value of these properties, and giving final shape to the future mechanism in this regard.

He said that marketing for these properties would be held in Dubai Expo to entice the overseas Pakistanis and other investors towards such precious assets.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, spokesperson for PM Nadeem Afzal Chan, federal secretaries and federal and provincial senior officials.