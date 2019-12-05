Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the ‘Digital Pakistan’ campaign today as part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s digitisation programme aimed at introducing the latest technologies for public welfare.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad.

According to details, the 'Digital Pakistan' campaign will be executed by the Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT). The MoIT has been tasked with digitising all correspondence between government offices.

The IT ministry had been told to complete the task within three months.

Earlier this year, senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had announced the government had engaged a senior former Google executive to help revamp its payment system and set into motion the digitisation initiative.

He said the government had persuaded the Google executive, who was in Singapore, to lead the project from Pakistan, after a lot of effort and headhunting.

“She is leaving Google. In fact, she has left it and she is moving to Pakistan and will lead the digitisation initiative,” Tareen had said.