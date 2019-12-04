Share:

ISLAMABAD-Private hospitals operating in the city will be answerable to the Islamabad Health Authority (IHA) being established, standing committee on National Health Services (NHS) was told on Thursday

The Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulation and Coordination meeting was chaired by Senator Khushbakht Shujat and attended by other senators and officials of ministry of National Health Services. Advisor to PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza was also present.

SAPM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza told Senate body that private hospitals in the city will stand accountable to the IHA. He said that the authority will have nine members in body and soon its CEO will be appointed. He said that private hospitals charge exorbitant prices for healthcare and it will be regularised under the authority.

“There will be a limit of fee charging for private hospitals,” he said.

Advisor Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza asserted that hospital reforms are essential to ensure such issues do not arise in the future. He said that universal protocols must be followed and responsibility must be fixed. The committee stressed the need for formulating SOPs for all medical issues.

Discussing the plan to upgrade 30 hospitals to treat multi-drug resistant TB, the committee enquired the criteria for selection of the hospitals. The committee was informed that the project was being supported by the Global Fund for TB. Regarding expiry of contract of working staff of Bone Marrow Transplant unit of Pakistan, the committee was informed that there are 21 posts that fall in this category. The process for recruitment of grade 1-5 has been completed and for the remaining positions candidates would have to qualify the Federal Public Service Commission Examination. Deliberating over commencement of evening classes in medical colleges, the committee rejected the proposition unanimously. It was of the view that this would compromise the quality of education, endangering many lives.