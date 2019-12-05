Share:

State land worth Rs1.1b retrieved from ex-PML-N minister

SARGODHA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 88 kanal of state lands worth Rs1.1 billion from the illegal possession of former PML-N provincial minister Mehr Ghulam Dastgeer Lak.

The ACE took the action with the assistance of the district administration on Wednesday. The ACE sources informed that the Board of Revenue had cancelled allotment of the state land situated in Bhalwal city in 2005. The then minister Mehr Ghulam Dastgeer Lak, however, kept the land in question under illegal possession and remained till now. The ACE authorities and district administration officers and officials retrieved precious commercial and residential land, measuring 88 kanal at the rear side of Government School Bhalwal during a joint operation. The ACE sources added that further investigation is underway in this regard.

COMMISSIONER UNHAPPY WITH PRICE CONTROL

MAGISTRATES

Sargodha Division Commissioner Dr Farrah Masood has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of 105 price control magistrates (PCMs).

During a meeting with all the four deputy commissioners of the Sargodha division, the commissioner said that provision of municipal services to citizens is the fundamental responsibility of the government and negligence and inefficiency would not be tolerated in this regard. She said that price control magistrates would have to be functional and dynamic to maintain the supply of edible commodities to the masses at fixed prices. Dr Farrah Masood reviewed the ongoing developmental projects in all four districts - Sargodha, Khushab Mianwali and Bhakkar, and urged for its timely completion, saying that quality should not be compromised and funds must be spent in a transparent manner. She also ordered that due attention should be focused on health and sanitation facilities and education throughout the division.

Wardag foresees new chief minister in Punjab

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The new chief minister of Punjab province will be from Rahim Yar Khan district as Usman Buzdar will be no more the chief minister in March next year, claimed Central President Tehreek-e-Istaqlal (TI) Rehmat Wardag.

Addressing a press conference here, Wardag said that the new Punjab chief minister would not an MPA from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, rather he would join PTI and then contest the by-election for this purpose. He said that the PTI government was near to eliminate but the PPP and PML-N did not support the Azadi March of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and cheated on him. He said that during the current circumstances, Imran Khan is running his government through ordinances, which is not the proper way to run affair of the state. Therefore, Imran Khan should announce midterm elections for a strong government, he added.

He further said that the PTI allies including the PML-Q, MQM and Mengal were not satisfied with the promises made by Khan so these parties could withdraw their support any time which will result in the elimination of the government.

The new local bodies system should be on the pattern of Musharraf’s local bodies system and its elections would be at same day in all provinces, he said. The mixed local bodies system will fail very soon because there is need of change in system not the faces for the real good governance.