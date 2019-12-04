Share:

ISLAMABAD-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad on Wednesday ordered transfer and posting of at least eight officers of Islamabad police.

According to the details, Inspector Irshad Ahmed Abro who was working as SHO police station Secretariat has been transferred and posted at Rescue-15 office. Inspector Asjad Mehmood who was working as Incharge Watch and Ward police station Kohsar has been transferred and posted as SHO police station Sihala. Inspector Nusrat Ali who was working as SHO police station Sihala has been transferred and posted as Incharge Investigation police station Kohsar. Inspector Ghulam Mustafa who was working at police Station Secretariat has been transferred and posted as SHO police station Sihala. Inspector Arshad Mehmood who was working as SHO police station Sihala has been transferred and posted at Rescue-15 office. Inspector Athar Khan who was working as Incharge Investigation police station Kohsar has been transferred and posted as Incharge Watch and Ward police station Kohsar. Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman who was posted at police station Lohi Bher has been posted as SHO police station Lohi Bher and Sub-Inspector Syed Asim Ghaffar who was posted at police station Kohsar has been transferred and posted as SHO police station Secretariat, according to an order issued by the SSP Islamabad.