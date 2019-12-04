Share:

LOS ANGELES-Rihanna thanked people for ‘’believing’’ in her as she collected the Urban Luxe prize at the Fashion Awards 2019.

The ‘This Is What You Came For’ hitmaker’s brand Fenty was celebrated at the event at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Introducing Rihanna, Janet Jackson - who made a surprise appearance to present the award to the singer turned entrepreneur - praised Rihanna’s sense of style as well as spoke of the wider respect for the singer.

Appearing alongside Tyler, The Creator, who was also drafted in to present the award, she said: ‘’You’re loved for your style, your boldness and for your strength as a woman. You’re respected as a successful artist, fashion designer, activist, entrepreneur congratulations to Rihanna for Fenty.’’

Rihanna looked visibly shocked when she was presented with the honour and when she took to the stage, she praised Stephanie Phair, the British Fashion Council’s chairman, as well as her collaborator Jahleel Weaver.