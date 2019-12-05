Share:

ISLAMABAD - NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javeed Iqbal on Wednesday said that the Bureau has received 54,344 complaints and filed 630 corruption references in various accountability courts and recovered Rs 73 billion during the last 25 months.

The Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review overall performance of NAB’s Operation and Prosecution Divisions at NAB Headquarters here.

He directed all Regional Bureaus of NAB to file applications in respected accountability courts for early expediting the ongoing corruption references.

He said that NAB was committed to eradicate corruption from the country through national anti-corruption strategy for logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crimes cases by adopting “Accountability for All” Policy.

He said that NAB has also recovered record Rs 73 billion from corrupt elements through direct and indirect way and deposited in the national exchequer. He mentioned that NAB was the only organization which has recovered Rs. 340 billion from corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer which is a record achievement.

He said that NAB has filed 1270 corruption references in accountability courts which are under trial involving approximately Rs. 910 billion. He said that eradicating corruption and taking to mega corruption cases to logical conclusion is top most priority of NAB.

He directed all NAB prosecutors to pursue the cases with full preparations on the basis of solid and incriminating evidence in respected courts for logical conclusion of mega corruption case as per law.

The Chairman NAB also directed that corrupt elements, absconders and proclaimed offenders would be arrested as per law and taken to task in order to recover the looted money from them and deposit.