Share:

LAHORE - Over 25 members of European Parliament including Vice President European Parliament Mr Fabio Massimo and Chairman Foreign Affairs David Macallister and EP member from Germany have announced support to Pakistan on GSP Plus status, according to a handout issued by the Governor House Lahore. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar currently on a visit to European Union countries Wednesday held detailed meetings with Member European Parliament from Bulgaria Mr Ilhan Kyuchyuk, Member of the European Parliament from England Mrs Gina Dowding, Member of the European Parliament from UK Mrs Anthea McIntyre, , Member of the European Parliament from UK Mr Claude Moraes, Member of the European Parliament from Greece Mrs Eva Kailli, Member of the European Parliament from Germany Mrs Petra Kammerevert, Member of the European Parliament from Germany Mr David Macallister , Member of the European Parliament from Estonia Mr Urmas Paet, former member of European Parliament Wajid Khan and other members of the European Parliament at Brussels.