ISLAMABAD - Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Mohammad Yusuf Al Asam called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi here on Wednesday.

Earlier, upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by the Naval Chief. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the guard of honour.

During the meeting, Admiral Zafar mentioned that relationship between two naval forces are deep-rooted in history and Pakistan Navy provided skilled human resource to Royal Bahrain Naval Force in its formative years.

They also discussed various matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration, regional maritime security & stability and various avenues to enhance interoperability between Pakistan Navy and Royal Bahrain Naval Force.

Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and Navy’s contributions for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region. He thanked the visiting dignitary for participation of Bahrain Navy in AMAN–19, a multinational maritime exercise hosted by Pakistan.

Rear Admiral Yusuf Al Asam appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19.

Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified naval fields.

A brief was also given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on security situation in Indian Ocean Region and contributions towards peace and stability in the region.

The dignitary was briefed about the plight of Kashmiri people in the backdrop of abrogation of Articles 370 & 35-A and Pakistan’s continued support to the just & rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

It is expected that the visit of Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force shall further promote the existing bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and navies in particular.

