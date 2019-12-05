Share:

SIALKOT - Some unidentified armed motorcyclists shot dead senior lawyer Sajjad Ahmed Dhadra in front of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Paris Road Sialkot city here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, lawyer Sajjad Ahmed Dhadra was going to his chamber in Sialkot Kutchery in his car, when some unidentified armed motorcyclists let off a volley of gunshots on his car, killing him on the spot.

A large number of lawyers gathered on the spot and protested against this brutal murder.

Sialkot District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Ch Tariq Javaid and DPO Capt (r) Mustansar Feroz also reached the spot. They assured the protesting lawyers about the early arrest of the accused killers.

Meanwhile, the lawyers in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur observed strike the murder.

Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) also held a protest meeting. Lawyers strongly condemned the murder of their senior colleague. They unanimously passed condemnation resolution and demanded early arrest of the killers. The Sialkot DBA also announced two-day mourning against this killing.

Police said that old enmity was the motive behind the murder. The police shifted dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

YATREES BRING TOMATOES WITH THEM

The male and female Sikh Yatrees were reaching Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur with the Indian tomatoes through Kartarpur Corridor from India.

Several Sikh Yatrees said that they were bringing tomatoes from India here for using these Indian tomatoes in “Lungar” to be presented to Sikh Yatrees. They said that these tomatoes were the gift from Sikh community in India.

They said that the prices of the tomatoes were very high in Pakistan, while, the prices of tomatoes were Rs20 per kg in India.

They Sikh Yatrees said that the tomatoes they were bring here from India, were not for sale. These tomatoes would be used in preparing daily “Lungar” to be presented to the Sikh pilgrims.