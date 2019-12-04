Share:

The parliament in the current regime of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) has almost become redundant because the only aspect it symbolises is the rift between the government and the opposition instead of cooperation, understanding, and compromise between the two sides. Most of the opposition lawmakers are under arrest, so their representation in the parliament is weak. This is why the opposition, led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is adamant about the release of their leaders in order for them to participate in the new session of the parliament. PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said they had decided to stay away from assembly proceedings if the speaker did not issue production orders for the three arrested party MNAs — former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and MNA Rana Sanaullah.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is yet to decide its own strategy to protest the arrest of its lawmakers. This is again highlighting how opposition parties despite a very similar stance are also careful of differentiating their politics from each other. However, what is quite evident is the fact that the session will again be a display of unrest and lack of cooperation. It is high time that the government upgrades its political strategy and instead of accusatory politics and political alienation of the opposition, engages them in policymaking. It is important to uphold the value of our assemblies because that symbolises that our elected leaders can work together despite their differences and work for the betterment of the polity.

These differences between the government and the opposition have prevented a lot of work from being done and we can see that in the performance of the current government. Their lack of expertise can be overcome with the help of the experience of the opposition parties. Punjab is a very important province that is facing problems at the moment and the government is having to reshuffle bureaucracy in order to overcome the current obstacles. The government is responsible for trust building within the system. As the government of the country, it is their responsibility to take the opposition into confidence and work towards improving the functions of the system. A middle ground needs to be worked upon if the government wishes to complete its tenure in an effective manner.