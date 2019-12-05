Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Thursday alleged that Sharif family is involved in corruption worth billions of rupees.

The special assistant held a press conference in Islamabad and said a company namely GNC was made to do money laundering and the amount was transferred to different accounts before being withdrawn.

Shahzad Akbar said the illegal activities were carried out from the Chief Minister House and as many as 33 companies were made through TTs (telegraphic transfers). Both cash boys of Sharif family have been arrested, he claimed.