SIALKOT-Pakistani security agencies foiled the attempt of an Indian Sikh girl to sneak into from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib with her Gujranwala-based Pakistani Facebook friend.

The girl had reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from India through Kartarpur Corridor.

According to sources, Haryana-India based Sikh girl Manjeet Kaur had friendship on Facebook with village Butraanwali-Gujranwala based youth Awais.

Later, their one year long Facebook friendship turned into their blind love.

Both the “love birds” Pakistani boy Awais and Indian Sikh girl Manjeet Kaur, decided to take advantage of Kartarpur Corridor for their meeting.

Manjeet Kaur reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur through Kartarpur Corridor a few days ago. Her boy friend-turned-lover Awais also reached there with a female of his family.

The couple met at the world’s biggest Gurdwara where Manjeet Kaur decided not to go back to India and insisted on going with her lover Awais to Gujranwala-Pakistan. Upon which, Manjeet Kaur secretly dumped her visitor identity card into trash bin and took the visitor identity card of her lovers’ female relative. She posed herself as a Pakistani visitor and managed to come out of the premises of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Katarpur into Pakistan.

Vigilant personnel of Pakistani security agencies kept her in the loop and caught Manjeet Kaur, did not allowing her to go to other parts of the Pakistan without valid visa and documents from Gurdwara Darbar sahib. They took her back to this Gurdwara from where she was sent back to India through Kartarpur Corridor.

Senior security officials said that the internal and external security has been further tightened in and around the Gurdwara and Kartarpur Corridor after the incident. The security officials informed that security check has further been tightened to avert recurrence of any such incident in the future.

MARKET-CUM-SHOPPING MALL SET UP NEAR GURDWARA

DARBAR SAHIB

The government has established a market-cum-shopping mall near Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur for facilitating Sikh Yatrees, reaching there from India through Kartarpur Corridor. The market will enable the yatrees to buy food items including Pakistani dishes, daily-use commodities, money changing , cloths, garments and gifts from there.

A rush of the Sikh Yatrees was witnessed at the market busy shopping. Several Sikhs said that they were fond of the “Lahori Pakoras” and “Kasuri Ladu” on sale there due to their unique taste, while, female yatrees expressed their interest in purchasing Punjabi Dopattas, warm shawls and ladies Chappals available there.

Some Sikhs said that first they had come here for the “Darshan” of the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and now they have again here to buy favourite and delicious Lahori Pakoras and Kasuri Ladu.

Local shopkeeper Muhammad Aslam said that Sikh Yatrees purchase two to three maunds “Lahore Pakoras” from his shop, which are on sale at the rate of Rs500 per kg.

Several Sikh said that all the things available at the market-cum-shopping mall were also available in Amritsar, Haryana and other Indian cities, but these Pakistani items were high in quality and cheap in prices.