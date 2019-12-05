Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Noman Ahmed Langrial said that smog has become such a vital and important issue for which everyone has to play its role to curb it as it is not only hazard to the environment but affects health of citizens as well. Malik Noman Langrial added that Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Prof. Niaz Ahmed has also expressed his determination to take collective steps and it is good omen than joint efforts would be made in collaboration with experts of Agriculture Department and the authorities of Punjab University in this regard. Minister Agriculture said that smog is poison for any society and that was the reason that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have also given strict instructions to take effective measures to control this menace. He added that instead of burning the crops and their left over we should reuse them and adopt such method which can help in controlling smog around us.