Lahore - The King Edward Medical University on Wednesday hosted a seminar titled ‘Social Media Addiction: Diagnosis, Treatment and Rehabilitation’.

Dr Zebulon Taintor, a psychiatrist in New York and affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital, and Dr Ambreen Rauf, Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician in the UK, were special guests at the moot, spanning special sessions of knowledge sharing and technology transfer.

Prof Khalid Gondal laid emphasis on enhancing quality of medical education and international accreditation of programmes. He stressed the need for healthy lifestyle and avoiding unnecessary use of social media for professional development.

Dr Zebulon Taintor talked about adverse effects of fake postings on the social media . He held question answer session with students on decrease in negative thoughts and use of group therapy. He laid stress on family support to fend off social media addiction.

Dr Ambreen, a KEMC grad, talked about mentoring programme in UK universities and better communication skills.

She offered help from APPNE for internship and continuous professional development and shed light on the principles of recognition of the services to humanity, representation, diversity and collaboration. Prof Saira Afzal, Director Foreign Affairs, presented souvenirs to the special guests while Prof Gondal handed them the copies of KEMU history book. Vote of thanks was presented by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Ijaz Hussain.