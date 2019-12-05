Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has paid tribute to volunteers for their service to humanity

His message read: “Volunteers have a unique place in society as they serve humanity selflessly. Islam always teaches such services to serve humanity to lead an honourable life. The volunteer organizations deserve appreciation as helping the persons in need is a noble deed. Today, we should make a renewed commitment to extend every possible support to the volunteers engaged in public welfare activities.”

Pindi lawyers meet CM

A delegation of Rawalpindi District Bar Association led by its president Syed Tanvir Sohail Shah called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

They apprised him about their problems. Usman Buzdar assured the delegation to early solve their problems and added that he knows lawyers’ difficulties because of his attachment to this profession. He assured to solve the problems of different bar associations of the province on a priority basis and reiterated to take every possible step for the welfare of the legal fraternity. Instead of making any tall claims as like the past, this government delivers practically, he emphasized. The government will also welcome positive suggestions put forth by the lawyers and feasible proposals will be implemented upon immediately, he assured. The role of legal community is very pivotal in provision of justice to the common man and the efforts made by lawyers to help provide justice to the sufferers are praiseworthy, he added. Usman Buzdar further said that legal fraternity has played a leading role in supremacy of the constitution and rule of law in the society. The lawyer’ role in the restoration of independent judiciary is unforgettable, he added. The delegation thanked the chief minister for taking personal interest in the solution of their problems. Provincial law minister Raja Basharat, Vice President DBA Rawalpindi Shakeel Ahmed, Secretary Shahzad Mir, Member PBC Kosain Faisal Mufti and others were present on this occasion.

NOTICE OF MURDER OF

A LAWYER

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of Sajjad Hussain Advocate in Sialkot and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. He directed to early arrest the criminals and further directed that provision of justice be ensured to the bereaved family. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.