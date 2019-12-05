Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistani coaches, Muhammad Nameer Shamsi and Nauman-ul-Haq, have completed an International Tennis Federation (ITF) Level-II Coaching Course. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) announced this through a press release issued here on Wednesday. The ITF Coaching Advanced Players (CAP) course was held in Tehran in September, this year. A total of 23 candidates from the West and Central Asia Region took part in the course, but only five candidates could pass it. “It is a great honour for Pakistan. This brings the total number of coaches in Pakistan with an ITF CAP (L2) Certification to seven,” a PTF statement said. Nauman is an assistant coach at the NTC Islamabad, whereas Nameer is the director of tennis at the Shamsi Tennis Academy Karachi. Meanwhile, PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan and the PTF executive committee have congratulated both the successful coaches, expressing the hope that they would play an active role in the development of young players.

Pak squash contingent off to Nepal to feature in SAG

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): A 10-member Pakistan squash contingent flew to Nepal on late Tuesday to feature in the 13th South Asian Games 2019, being played in Kathmandu.

“Pakistan squash contingent comprises four men and as many women players while two officials are also part of it,” Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan said on Wednesday. The men team consists of Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Mehboob, Asim Khan and Amaad Fareed, whereas women team includes Madina Zafar, Faiza Zafar, Amna Fayyaz and Moqaddas Asraf. Group Captain Irfan Asghar and Fazal Shah are manager and coach respectively.

The individual squash event will commence on December 6. “In men individual, Tayyab Aslam and Farhan Mehboob have been seeded as number one and two whereas in women individual event, Madina Zafar and Faiza Zafar have been seeded as number three and four,” Tahir said.

In the team event, five teams including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal would play in men’s competition while in women team event, four teams including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Nepal will contest for top honours.

The PSF secretary said that Pakistan players were in good shape and capable of finishing on top. “They have undergone very tough training. I believe they are capable of winning nothing less than gold medals,” he added.