Share:

The students of Turbat are facing a huge problem with regard medium instruction of their courses. They are being taught Urdu medium subjects in schools from KG to 10th. However, when they go to the college, all of the course books are in English medium which is a kind of burden on the students’ shoulders.

English has become a compulsory medium now-a-days in all of the educational institutions but still there is not such things in the rural areas of Balochistan. There should be English medium in all of the schools since students have to prepare for the future in college and university where courses are in English medium.

Therefore, I request to the Education Minister of Balochistan to take solve out this problem as we are lagging behind.

MEHER NIGAR ASHRAF,

Turbat.