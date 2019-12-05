Share:

ISLAMABAD - United States Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Wednesday lauded the economic reform efforts of Pakistan government.

In her tweet through the official twitter account of US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells said she was pleased to see that Moody’s had revised Pakistan’s credit outlook to stable.

She attributed this development to reform efforts of the finance ministry and the IMF programme. “With bold economic reforms, Pakistan can boost growth, attract private capital, and expand exports,” she added.

On December 02, the international credit rating agency Moody’s had upgraded the Pakistan’s economic outlook from negative to stable.