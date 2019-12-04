Share:

It is a fact that most of the people use various creams to whiten their faces. Such creams work in the beginning, their faces glow out gradually but biologically the faces get damaged. As these creams are artificial, full of chemicals, so they affect the natural glow of the faces. Such creams are so powerful that they make the people dependent on them. If they are used once then one cannot leave using them. The ones who have left using them have lost their natural beauty.

The beauty lays within oneself. It is my request to everyone not to use such dangerous creams. The more they are used they more dangerous they become.

SAMEEN ABID,

Turbat.