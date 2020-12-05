Share:

rawalpindi-At least one person was killed and seven others injured in a blast in bazaar of Pirwadhai Bus Terminal, an area packed by scores of people round the clock, informed sources on Friday.

Police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officers, Bomb Disposal Squad, personnel of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and rescue teams reached the area, they said. The injured have been shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment, they added.

Reportedly, the LEAs have taken into custody two suspects from the area and shifted them to unknown location for further investigation.

A well-placed source in police department disclosed that some 1.5 kg explosive material was used in the IED by the terrorists. CTD Rawalpindi lodged case against unknown terrorists and started investigation.

According to details, the miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in a place between Usman General Store and a sugarcane hand-push cart, where three men namely Afzal, Bilal and Ibrahim were having tea while sitting on a rickshaw nearby when a big blast occurred.

Resultantly, one person namely Afzal Khan got killed on the spot and seven others sustained critical injuries, they said.

A number of vehicles including rickshaws, motorcycles and shops have reportedly been damaged. Panic and fear gripped the whole locality as people started running here and there in search of shelter.

Police sources said it was yet to be confirmed as which terrorist organisation was involved in IED blast in a jam-packed area of Pirwadhai. Thick clouds of white smoke could be seen from miles.

Soon after the blast, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar and SHO PS Pirwadhai SI Nadim Zafar rushed to the crime scene soon after the blast and cordoned off the area. Later, CTD officers, BDS, personnel of LEAs and forensic experts also reached at blast place and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer also paid a visit to blast place. “It was a terror strike in Pirwadhai in which terrorists placed an IED at a jam packed place targeting innocent people,” said a police officer adding that “Some 1.5 kg explosive material was used in the blast by the miscreants.”

Those injured in the blast have been identified as Ibrahim, Alao Uddin, Zafeer, Bilal, Abdul Rehman, Qasim and Abdul Manan.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with SP Rai Mazhar visited the hospital and enquired about the health of IED blast victims. RPO Imran Ahmer also directed adequate medical treatment to maimed persons in hospital. A massive search operation was also launched in Pirwadhai and its suburbs by police and personnel of other LEAs to arrest the suspected elements.

CTD Rawalpindi has registered a case against unidentified terrorists and started investigation, according to sources.