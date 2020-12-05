Share:

LAHORE - The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 24 more lives and 670 new cases were reported in Punjab during last 24 hours. According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 121,753, while so far 3115 deaths have been recorded altogether. The P&SHD said that 301 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,4 in Kasur, 6 in Sheikhupura,1 in Nankana Sahib, 71 in Rawalpindi,1 in Chakwal,3 in Attock, 4 in Jehlum, 5 in Gujranwala,1 in Hafizabad, 12 in Mandi Bahauddin,13 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 13 in Gujrat,22 in Faisalabad,4 in Toba Tek Singh,2.

in Jhang,31 in Multan,4 in Lodharan,2 in Vehari,1 in Khanewal,7 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Chineot,7 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,20 in Jhang,67 in Bahawalpur,3 in Muzaffargarh,2 in Bhakkar,2 in Layyah,11 in Rahimyar Khan,4 in Okara,8 in Sahiwal, 12 in Bahawalnagar,4 in Rajanpur and 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpattan during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 2,046,341 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 99,164 persons

affected by COVID-19 recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the people to follow SOPs for their protection and use faces masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

They must contact 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged.