SIALKOT- Sialkot business community established Sialkot International Airport on self-support basis. Chairman AirSial Fazal Jellani, Senior Vice Chairman AirSial Qaisar Iqbal Brar, Vice Chairman AirSial Umar Ameer, CEO AirSial Ameen Ahsan said that initially we are going to operationalize AirSial Airline in 5 major cities: Sialkot, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Islamabad. Showing their love and affection for the Holy Prophet Muhammad SAW, management of AirSial has branded plane with holy names Ya Hafizo, Ya Hafeezo and SAW. Initially AirSial will start its operation and 2 more planes will be added in Airline by 5 and 7 December, 2020.