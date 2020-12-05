Share:

KARACHI - The Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH), an agency of Aga Khan Development Network, has won the World Habitat Award 2020 Gold Award for its “Integrating Indigenous Knowledge and Technology for Safer Habitat” project.

According to a press release issued here yesterday, in the winning project, the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat in Pakistan pioneered the use of Hazard Vulnerability and Risk Assessments (HVRAs), which integrate science, technology and local knowledge for disaster risk management and sustainable habitat planning and development. This is the first Pakistani project who has received this award.