LAHORE - The 49th martyrdom anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed is being observed on Saturday (today).

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed was born on April 4, 1938 in a small village named Dinga, very close to Kharian Cantonment. He got his early education from Chakri Middle School and then joined Military College Jhelum (MCJ). While at MCJ, he was known for his skills in playing hockey and boxing skills.

In March 1961, he joined the 28 PMA Long-Course and passed out of the college in October 1963.

While at PMA, he led the PMA hockey team and won the inter-academy trophy beating PAF and Naval Academy teams. He was also awarded with the PMA Colour in hockey. He also excelled professionally by being the best firer in his course, thus winning the Best Firer‘s Trophy.

On his commissioning, he joined the Frontier Force (FF) Regiment and joined a very well-known Infantry Battalion, the 4th Frontier Force Regiment (4 FF) on October 13, 1963. All through his service, he had a good service record, and was promoted as Major in September 1970 after attending the Military Intelligence Course.

For the whole fortnight the forward company of the 4th Frontier Force regiment commanded by Major Akram was under intense and mounting enemy pressure. The attacks were concentrated on the Hilli Position – a key point in the Indian plan for a break through into East Pakistan. The objective was to cut an important rail link and deprive Pakistani troops in the northern region of reinforcement and supplies.

Major Akram’s company was subject to innumerable enemy attack supported by Corps Artillery and Armour. The enemy also made full use of his air power.

On one occasion the enemy had launched brigade attack supported by a squadron of tanks. The attack was beaten back and the enemy suffered heavy causalities.

The enemy again tried to capture the railway line but Pak troops led by Major Akram foiled enemy attempt and inflicted considerable damage to enemy.

Undeterred by the over-whelming and all-round enemy superiority, Pakistani troops under the command of Major Akram held the ground and repulsed wave after wave of enemy attack.

Major Akram Shaheed not only displayed ability to command his troops but also displayed an unmatched aptitude for tactical planning under fire and in the face of over whelming odds. The officer who made the supreme sacrifice for the defence and territorial integrity of Pakistan added a glorious chapter in the annals of heroism and devotion to duty and was awarded “NISHAN-E-HAIDER.”