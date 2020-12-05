Share:

KARACHI-The anti-narcotics force (ANF) Sindh on Friday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid of huge quantity of opium and arrested a drug smuggler.

The ANF police station Clifton, on a tip-off, recovered 105.050 kg of opium tactfully concealed in rolling mill machine and arrested Shahid Muhammad Umar s/o Ghulam Mohiuddin, said a news release.

The recovered drug was being smuggled to Canada. Raids were being conducted to apprehend the other accomplices of arrested accused. Case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Sindh police report 25 new COVID-19 patients in three days

With 25 new cases reported in last two days, around 3,753 personnel and officers of Sindh police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesperson to Sindh police on Friday.

He told that out of total 1,295 tests conducted in two days, as many as 25 cops tested positive for the virus. The spokesperson said that 20 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19.

He told that currently 227 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3,481 had returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesperson said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.