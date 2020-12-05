Share:

Peshawar - Welcoming the OIC for adopting a resolution on Kashmir, Chairman, Amn Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has urged the world community to play its integral role for halting Indian atrocities and state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Faiq Shah in a statement issued here yesterday said that OIC should play its proactive role in putting pressure on the Indian government and its troops in Kashmir to end the ongoing violence, inhuman atrocities and state sponsored terrorism on innocent Kashmiri people.

He alleged that India is patronizing terrorists and hatching conspiracies against CPEC, adding he feared that the war perils would engulf the entire world, if international organizations didn’t take notice of the atrocities.

The ATP chief urged the youth, political parties and civil societies to support Pakistan armed forces in its struggle against elimination of hybrid war. He reiterated his resolve that his party has launched an awareness and knowledge-based campaign for eradication of fifth generation warfare.

He also urged the government to come forward to forge unity and ensure stability in the country, and assured that his party along with other segments of the society will extend full cooperation to put the county on the path of sustainable progress and economic development.