Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and provincial authorities have agreed to form a joint committee to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs and remove reservations of traders on the subject.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the SCCI delegation led by its president Sherbaz Bilour with Commissioner Peshawar, Amjad Ali Khan, here yesterday.

According to details, the proposed committee will consist of members of the SCCI, trade leaders and officials of the district administration. The committee will meet once after two weeks to make review of the overall situation.

“No one can deny the dangers of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic”, said Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion.

He added the traders’ community has fully adhered to the SOPs under the prevailing circumstances. However, he asked the district administration to avoid actions against traders and stop sealing their shops and markets in case of violating Covid-19 SOPs by customers, and urged to maintain dignity of the business community.

The meeting on the occasion also discussed the problems pertaining to industries and emphasized the urgent steps to amicably resolve it.

The Commissioner Peshawar agreed with the proposals of the SCCI delegation regarding corona SOPs, assuring that the district administration wouldn’t take steps, which would cause disrespect to business community.

He added that no discrimination will be allowed with traders, he vowed. The senior official assured that the administration wouldn’t arrest and harass traders in case of shoppers violating the corona SOPs.