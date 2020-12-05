Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had a meeting on Friday to devise a strategy to counter the narrative of the Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDM) and to project government’s performance in comparison with the previous government.

Dr Firdous Awan shared with the Chief Minister a blueprint for highlighting the public welfare projects of the incumbent government. The Chief Minister stated that the government had taken a number of steps aimed at providing relief to the masses as well as improving the governance standards.

He directed that these initiatives should be properly accentuated. “The incumbent PTI government has done what the past governments have failed to deliver in years. Similarly, the treacherous PDM narrative should also be vigorously countered”, he further said.

Usman Buzdar pointed out that the anti-Pakistan narrative of the opposition parties had been badly failed as it had achieved nothing except for spreading corona through their meetings.

“Regrettably, the rejected elements have no pain for the masses’’, he deplored, adding that political orphans of the PDM will continue to face defeats.

Accusing the opposition parties of following the enemy’s agenda, Usman Buzdar averred that they had faced defeat at every front. Firdous Ashiq alleged that the cabal of opportunists had gone berserk in its lust for power.

She said the corrupt in the PDM wanted to block the development process to hide their misdeeds and corruption. The nation has full trust over PM Imran Khan and the 220 million people will not be deceived by certified looters, she added. The CM stated the one-man show had been done away with and the incumbent government was delivering to the masses as a team.

“The prices of flour and sugar have been stabilized due to the timely decisions made by the Punjab government. Punjab is the only province where 20-kg flour bags are available at a fixed rate and the sugar is also provided at Rs 81 in Sahulat Bazaars”, he maintained. He said no one will be allowed to make a dacoity on public rights as the government was striving to create ease for the people.

Condoles death of Mian Afzal Hayat

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former caretaker CM Punjab Mian Afzal Hayat.

In a message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. The socio-political services of late Mian Afzal Hayat will be remembered till lately, he added.

Seeks report about Pir Wadhai bus stand blast

Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police about blast near Pir Wadhai bus stand in Rawalpindi and directed to bring the criminals under the grip of the law at the earliest. He further directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.