ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday conducted operation against encroachments in Malpur area in the suburbs of the capital.

According to a press release issued by the CDA, the Authority, in the operation against the encroachments in Malpur retrieved 1,600 kanals of forest land from the land mafia.

Land mafia has been occupying the government land at various places in the city since a long time.

CDA has been conducting operations against land mafia in the past also, but every time the mafia successfully got control of the retrieved land again. This time, the Authority conducted operation upon the special directions of Chairman CDA.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Director General Enforcement. Other officials of the department and workers of CDA were also present at the occasion. Heavy machinery of the department of MPO along with department’s manpower was used in operation against encroachments. CDA’s team also faced resistance from land mafia during the operation. Cases have been registered against the land mafia, the officials said.