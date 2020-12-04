Share:

ISLAMABAD-The first thing to hit one in the face, other than a mandatory mask, is the wit and humor the message carries on how everyone living and breathing (pun intended) the dreaded pandemic is so ‘immune’ by now, that not only have we slacked about taking the disease lightly but also become careless about following the SOPs. Hence, the stark reminder of strictly following the SOPs is again being reinforced. The three famous celebrities, Mehwish Hayat, Shehzad Roy and WaseemAkram in a zoom call - which is again so relatable under the current scenario - where the fact that the host doesn’t allow the guests to utter even a single word sheds light on the social ethics and etiquettes of having a guest on a public forum in a brilliant but funny way - point to ponder upon yet again. In a stressful, unpredictable, tough time, this is just what is needed - a breath of fresh air and a hearty laugh seems like what the doctor ordered.