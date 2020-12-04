Share:

LAHORE- Cement sector posted growth of 4.19 percent in November 2020 as compared to last year, which is the lowest monthly growth during this fiscal year after double digit growths in September 2020 and October 2020.

According to the data released by APCMA, in November 2020, the total cement desptaches were recorded at 4.508 million tonnes, showing an increase of 4.19 percent from 4.327 million tonnes in November 2019, however, down from 5.735 million tonnes recorded in October 2020 and 5.225 million tonnes in September 2020.

The local uptake of cement in November 2020 increased by 6.29 percent to 3.742 million tonnes from 3.521 million tonnes in November 2019 while exports registered a reduction of 4.99 percent, declining to 766,273 tonnes from 806,521 tonnes in the same month last year. This is the first instance of decreasing exports during this fiscal which otherwise was on the rising trend.

In the north region, domestic cement despatches increased by 4.79 percent to 3.129 million tonnes during November 2020 from 2.986 million tonnes in November 2019. Exports from the north decreased by 30.81 percent to 0.182 million tonnes in November 2020 from 0.263 million tonnes in November 2019.

In the southern region, the domestic cement despatches increased by 14.66 percent to 613,113 tonnes from 534,720 tonnes in November 2019. Exports from the South increased by 7.51 percent to 584,182 tonnes in November this year from 543,361 tonnes in November 2019.

Total cement despatches during the first five months of the current fiscal year increased by 16.61 percent to 23.839 million tonnes from 20.444 million tonnes in July-Nov 2019. Domestic despatches registered a healthy increase of 15.55 percent, increasing from 16.837 million tonnes to 19.456 million tonnes. Exports also showed encouraging growth increasing by 21.54 percent from 3.607 million tonnes to 4.384 million tonnes.

In the North (Punjab-KP), the domestic growth increased by 16.03 percent as consumption in the first five months of current fiscal year increased to 16.757 million tonnes from 14.442 million tonnes during same period last year. The exports from North posted a decline of 10.34 percent in the first five months of this fiscal year which decreased to 1.087 million tonnes from 1.213 million tonnes during Jul-Nov 2019.

In the South (Sindh-Baluchistan), the domestic growth increased by 12.66 percent as consumption in the first five months of current fiscal year increased to 2.698 million tonnes from 2.395 million tonnes last year. The exports from South posted a growth of 37.70 percent in the first five months of this fiscal year which increased to 3.296 million tonnes from 2.394 million tonnes during Jul-Nov 2019.

The spokesman of APCMA said, “The adverse publicity the cement sector received as a result of the coercive actions by Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) even before completion of investigation, is also affecting the industry”. He further added that the Ministry of Industries and Productions should take notice of this harassing and irresponsible behavior of CCP.

Bestway Cement Group delegation meets Aslam Iqbal

A delegation of Bestway Cement Group, led by Brigadier (r) Syed Kausar Hussain, on Friday called on Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal and discussed setting up new plants in Attock, Mianwali and Khushab. The head of the delegation said that Group was waiting for issuance of NOCs for setting up plants.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that government has provided one-window facility to investors and expedited the process of issuance of NOCs. Relevant departments are bound to issue NOCs within the timeline. He said that five NOCs have been issued for setting up new cement plants in the province and five more will be issued soon. He said that new cement plant would result in investment of billions of rupees. Early issuance of NOCs will be ensured, he said, adding, the companies will also be made bound to set up plant within six months.