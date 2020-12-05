Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the situation in the province has reached an alarming level after increasing cases of coronavirus. Coronavirus wards in Hospitals across the province have been reopened. The government is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Talking to media, the Punjab Chief Minister said that 540 coronavirus positive cases have come to light in the last 24 hours. More than 2,000 smart lockdowns were imposed across Punjab. There are more than 1400 ventilators in Punjab, more than 99 thousand patients have recovered in Punjab so far, he added.

Continuing, he said that the situation has reached alarming level and the situation could turn dangerous. A budget of Rs1 billion has been released to the health department today. Hospitals across the province have been reopened. The expo center has been ordered to be reactivated.

Usman Buzdar said that more than 13,000 tests of coronavirus were conducted in Punjab last day and the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in Lahore has increased by more than 10%.

The situation is extremely dangerous with regard to Coronavirus, there is also a decision of the NCOC and the courts regarding the gatherings.

Continuing his speech, the Punjab Chief Minister further said that smart lockdown has been imposed in more than 625 places in Lahore. Smart lockdown was imposed at more than 2,000 places across the province.

Talking about the political situation, Usman Buzdar said that we have no problem with the meetings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).