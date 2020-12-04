Share:

ISLAMABAD- Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said that ministry of commerce has released Rs1.78 billion for the textile sector under Duty drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL).

“I am pleased to share that the Ministry of Commerce has released Rs. 1.78 billion for Textiles Sector under DLTL scheme. I hope this will resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters & enable them to enhance exports. The DLTL for Non-Textile Sector are also being released shortly,” said Razak Dawood said on Twitter on Friday.

Later, in another tweet, he said, “I am happy to share that export of animal casings from Pakistan to Japan has resumed after a ban of four years. I commend the efforts made by our Trade Section in Tokyo. I advise our trade missions to actively engage the importers. For the promotion of Pakistan’s exports, I urge the exporters to take benefit of this opportunity and move full speed ahead”.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment said that in the 3rd National E-Commerce Council, It was decided that a new B2C cross-border e-Commerce procedure, to facilitate exports by Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises through courier services, will be put in place I am glad to share that the SBP has waived off the requirement of E-form for up to $5000 per consignment of e-Commerce exports, regardless of the number of consignments. I express my gratitude to Governor SBP for his valuable support.