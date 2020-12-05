Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reviewing the CPEC related projects for its completion, a special Parliamentary body yesterday formed a committee to oversee work on projects including Chasma Right Bank Canal.

The high-level Parliamentary meeting, chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, assigned task to Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak to coordinate with Federal Ministers Asad Omar, Muraad Saeed, Provincial Minister Tamiur Saleem Jahgra and MNA Yaqoob Sheikh for early completion of CPEC related projects in KPK. This committee would oversee the work on projects of Chasma Right Bank Canal, Chak Dara Highway, DI Khan motorway, and Peshawar Circular Railway Projects.

While chairing the high level meeting in the Parliament House Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser emphasized timely completion of these projects. He also said that CPEC would open new avenues of prosperity and economic stability all over the country especially in KPK. Speaker further said that concerned departments should strive for early and timely completion of CPEC related projects in KPK.

The Participants unanimously discussed that Rashakai Economic Zone should be inaugurated soon. Further, the matters pertaining to D.I Khan Economic Zone were also discussed in the meeting and D I Economic Zone be transformed into special industrial Zone. The Peshawar Circular Railway projects was also discussed in detail.

The meeting was attended by Federal and Provincial Ministers , Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Omar , Ali Àmeen Gandapur , Tamiur Saleem Jahgra, Member National Assembly Yaqoob Sheikh and officers from CPEC regulatory Authority , WAPDA , Pakistan Railways also attended the meeting.