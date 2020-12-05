Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has made all necessary arrangements to effectively observe ‘COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week’ from Saturday (December 05) to create awareness among public about the im­portance of corona safety measures.

According to an official of the Ministry of Nation­al Health Services, the provinces have been asked to support the efforts of the federal government in proper implementation of its strategies to contain coronavirus and protect its citizens from this dis­ease particularly during this week.

The local administrations and citizens have also been asked to rigorously observe Corona compli­ance week in their respect cities for raising aware­ness on adopting protective measures planned by the government to avoid carrying this virus.

The official said the people will be appealed during the week to follow SOPs like social dis­tancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc. He said there were threats of COVID-19 spread and the federal government has asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said that keeping in view the increasing num­ber of coronavirus cases in various cities of the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increas­ing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.